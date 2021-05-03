KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

BFAM stock opened at $144.83 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

