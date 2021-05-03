KBC Group NV Buys 149 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.57 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

