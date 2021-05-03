KBC Group NV Buys 6,615 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $154.66 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

