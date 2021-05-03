KBC Group NV Purchases 43,931 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,931 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of -110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,464,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,816,490.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,728,566 shares of company stock worth $837,010,594. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

