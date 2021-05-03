KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.90 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

