KBC Group NV Trims Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,337 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.