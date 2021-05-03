KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. KBR posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

KBR stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 112,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

