KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities to “Buy”

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

