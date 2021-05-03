Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.34

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $991.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

