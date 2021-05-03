Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.