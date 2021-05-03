KeyCorp Reiterates “Sector Weight” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

