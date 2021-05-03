Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million-$397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.11 million.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.86.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

