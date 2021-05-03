Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:KVSB) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:KVSB) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of KVSB opened at $10.40 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

