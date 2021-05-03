Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

