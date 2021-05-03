Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

