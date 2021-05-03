Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.39 million, a PE ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Kopin news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $405,000.00. Insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock worth $4,953,558 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

