Kusama (KSM) Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $424.58 or 0.00724909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $205.51 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00064768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00276664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.06 or 0.01145741 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,506.50 or 0.99892222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.