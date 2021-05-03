L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.70-13.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.23 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

