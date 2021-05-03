La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

