Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day moving average of $224.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $153.72 and a fifty-two week high of $269.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.31.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

