Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 64 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 64 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a CHF 68 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

