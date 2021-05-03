Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

