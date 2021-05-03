Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.38. 4,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.