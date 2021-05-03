Langley Steinert Sells 25,272 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

