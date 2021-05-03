Lantheus (LNTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

