Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.08. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66,716 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $58,792,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,941. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

