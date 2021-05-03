Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAWS. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $475.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $60.79.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

