Ledyard National Bank Acquires 2,536 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

