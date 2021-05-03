Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 23,205 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

