Ledyard National Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in KeyCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

