Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $75.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

