Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,149 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,055,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

