Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.