Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Short Interest Up 34.6% in April

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

LEGH traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. 57,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,775. The company has a market cap of $445.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

