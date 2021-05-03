Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.25

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 54163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 96,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $2,456,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,103,524.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,363,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,515. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

