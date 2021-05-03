LGI Homes (LGIH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGIH stock opened at $165.78 on Monday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $172.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

