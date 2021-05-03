Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.89

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 200206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.43 million, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

