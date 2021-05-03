LifePro Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $265.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.31 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.