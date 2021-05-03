LifePro Asset Management Has $13.30 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up about 4.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $223.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

