LifePro Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

