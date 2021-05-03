LifePro Asset Management Sells 241 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $153.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

