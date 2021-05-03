LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.99 million.

LFVN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 191,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

