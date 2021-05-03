Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightbridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. 1,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,650. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.