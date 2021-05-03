Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 78,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,101. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $178.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

