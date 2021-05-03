Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

