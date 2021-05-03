Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $5.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

