LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.75.

LIVN opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

