Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 213.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L opened at $55.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.