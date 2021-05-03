Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.22.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.