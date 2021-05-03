Lotto (LOTTO) One Day Volume Tops $680,767.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $208.53 million and approximately $680,767.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00477756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002398 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

